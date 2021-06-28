Most US stocks fall, but tech gains nudge Wall Street higher

But falling Treasury yields can also make the high price tags for high-growth stocks easier to justify, and gains for tech stocks almost singlehandedly nudged the S&P 500 higher.

Apple rose 1.3%, Microsoft gained 1.1% and Intel climbed 2.9%. Nvidia jumped 5.1% after The Sunday Times in Britain reported several big customers of U.K. semiconductor company Arm came out in support of its proposed takeover by Nvidia.

Still, worries remain on Wall Street, and a measure of nervousness in the stock market ticked 3% higher.

Some measures of the economy may have already hit their peaks after roaring out of the recession caused by the pandemic. Inflation also remains a worry, even if more investors have come around to the Federal Reserve’s view that it will be only a temporary problem.

Much of the choppiness in the markets is a result of the speed at which the economy has bounced back from its pandemic slump.

“When you come out of it rapidly it starts to raise concerns for investors, but I would remind them that we are still early in a cycle,” said Brian Levitt, global market strategist at Invesco. “I would expect this to play out over time.”