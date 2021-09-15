Most states have cut back public health powers amid pandemic

“What the people of Arkansas want is the decision to be left in their hands, to them and their family,” Garner said. “It’s time to take the power away from the so-called experts, whose ideas have been woefully inadequate.”

After initially signing the bill, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson expressed regret, calling a special legislative session in early August to ask lawmakers to carve out an exception for schools. Lawmakers declined. The law is currently blocked by an Arkansas judge who deemed it unconstitutional. Legal battles are ongoing in other states as well.

The Montana Legislature passed some of the most restrictive laws of all, severely curbing public health’s quarantine and isolation powers, increasing local elected officials’ power over local health boards, preventing limits on religious gatherings and banning employers — including in health care settings — from requiring vaccinations for COVID-19, the flu or anything else.

Losing the ability to order quarantines has left Karen Sullivan, health officer for Montana’s Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, terrified about what’s to come — not only during this pandemic but for future measles outbreaks.

“Relying on morality and goodwill is not a good public health practice,” she said.