 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Most states have a school counselor shortage. Here's where they're needed the most

  • 0

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, fourth- and eighth-graders have fallen behind in reading and math.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Charlie Health analyzed employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and school counselor-to-student ratios from data from the American School Counselor Association and the National Center for Education Statistics to rank states from best to worst in counselor-to-student ratios for elementary through secondary schools.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The four-day workweek is proving to be a success

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News