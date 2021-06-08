Most nonprofits emerge from pandemic wounded, but still open

Some types of nonprofits were hit much harder than others. For example, 15% of museum directors say their institutions remain at risk of closing permanently , according to a recent survey by the American Alliance of Museums. That translates to as many as 5,000 museums nationwide that are still in danger of closing.

A major concern raised by the Center for Effective Philanthropy study was the widespread disparities in how nonprofits led by women and men were treated by foundations last year.

For example, 25% of women leaders said some or all of the foundations that support their organizations provided new multiyear grants, compared with 46% of male nonprofit leaders. Thirty-three percent of female nonprofit leaders said that most or all foundations discussed future grant-making plans with them compared with 56% of male nonprofit leaders. And 15% of women said most or all foundations allowed them to shift the goals of their current grants, compared with 28% of men.

Buteau said the data doesn’t reveal the reasons for those differences, but one factor could be that some foundations are less likely to trust women than men. “Foundations may want to reflect on their practices and the consistency of their practices,” Buteau said.