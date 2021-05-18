Most Americans want to see the Supreme Court uphold Roe v. Wade, polling shows

In the midst of a global pandemic, a heightened focus on race relations and a struggling economy, fewer than 1% of Americans named abortion as the nation's most important problem, according to a Gallup poll last month. Respondents are far likelier to cite the pandemic, immigration issues, race relations or general concerns about the government, but that could potentially change if the Supreme Court's ruling lands during the 2022 midterm elections, especially if candidates end up making it a focal point of their campaigns.

A majority -- 59% -- of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to one April survey by Pew Research Center, compared with 39% who say it should be illegal in most or all cases. Those top-line numbers, the poll found, haven't changed much in recent years -- surveys conducted as far back as 1995 found similar results.