A federal appeals court has ruled that the abortion pill mifepristone can still be used for now but reduced the period of pregnancy when the drug can be taken and said it could not be dispensed by mail. The decision late Wednesday temporarily narrowed a ruling by a lower court judge in Texas that had completely blocked the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the nation’s most commonly used method of abortion. Still, preventing the pill from being sent by mail amounts to another significant curtailing of abortion access. It comes less than a year after the reversal of Roe v. Wade resulted in more than a dozen states effectively banning abortion outright. The case is likely to go to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Former President Donald Trump arrived at the offices of New York’s attorney general for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices. The Republican was scheduled to meet Thursday with lawyers for Attorney General Letitia James, who sued Trump last year. Her lawsuit claims Trump misled banks and others about the value of his assets. Trump and his lawyers say the Democrat’s lawsuit against him is politically motivated. Trump met once previously with James’ lawyers, but refused to answer questions, invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. The lawsuit is unrelated to the felony criminal charges filed against Trump last week by the Manhattan district attorney.
The second of two Black Democrats expelled from the Republican-led Tennessee House will follow his colleague in returning to the Legislature. Justin Pearson will be sworn in and back at work Thursday at the Capitol. The Memphis lawmaker is coming back a week after he and Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville were banished for a gun control protest on the House floor that propelled them into the national spotlight. The protest followed a Nashville school shooting that killed three children and three adults. On Monday, the Nashville Metropolitan Council restored Jones to office. He was reinstated to his House seat the same day. The positions are interim. Both plan to run in special elections for their seats.
The Biden administration is closing out a three-week push to highlight the benefits of infrastructure investments in local communities by awarding nearly $300 million to help repair or replace more than a dozen bridges. Events in several states Thursday will mark the end of the beginning phase of a more expansive White House push to remind voters of Biden's accomplishments. During the Biden administration’s “Investing in America” tour, officials held more than 50 events across 25 states at projects benefiting from laws passed during the Democratic president's first two years in office. Events Thursday will be for projects in Virginia, Washington, upstate New York, rural South Carolina and Wisconsin.
Ukraine’s leaders say they don’t see a major U.S. intelligence leak as gravely damaging future offensives. A key reason: They have long held back on sharing their most sensitive operational information, doubting Washington’s ability to keep their secrets safe. Ukrainian and U.S. officials said this week that only Ukrainians know some battle plans and other operational information, not the Americans, their most important ally. That means the leak of secret military documents, including some assessing Ukraine’s battlefield strengths and weaknesses against Russia, likely has not been enough — so far — to change the course of the war.
Leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggesting Washington spied on South Korea have put the country’s president in a delicate situation ahead of a state visit to the U.S. It's the first such trip by a South Korean leader in 12 years. The documents contain purportedly private conversations between senior South Korean officials about Ukraine, indicating that Washington may have spied on a key Asian ally even as the two nations publicly vowed to reinforce their alliance. Since taking office last year, conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol has put a bolstered military partnership with the United States at the heart of his foreign policy to address intensifying North Korean nuclear threats and other challenges.
Frantic calls from witnesses reporting a mass shooting at a Louisville bank were released by police, including one from a woman who was on a virtual meeting and saw the shooter, as well as one from the man’s mother, who told a 911 operator that her son “currently has a gun and is heading toward” the bank. The calls were released Wednesday, hours before an interfaith vigil was held in downtown Louisville to remember victims. The event at the Muhammad Ali Center is just a few blocks away from Old National Bank, where the gunman killed five and injured eight others on Monday before police fatally shot him.
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is asking to be temporarily replaced on the Judiciary Committee while she recovers from a case of shingles. Her announcement Wednesday came after two House Democrats called on her to resign because of her extended absence from Washington. Feinstein said complications have delayed her recovery and she provided no date for her return to Washington. At 89, Feinstein is the oldest member of Congress. Her absence has complicated Democratic efforts to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees for federal courts. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday from Ireland, where President Joe Biden was visiting, that Biden is “deeply appreciative of her support” for his judicial nominees.
Its neighbors say North Korea has conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in a month as it extends a provocative run of weapons tests. Japan briefly urged residents on a northern island to evacuate in a sign of its vigilance over North Korea’s evolving missile threats. The missile was launched at a high angle, which North Korea usually does to avoid its neighbors, and it landed in the waters between the peninsula and Japan. A South Korean defense official said the military believes the test was of a new type of missile, possibly using solid fuel. It would be the first, if so. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to obtain several new weapons to cope with what he calls U.S. military threats.
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has returned to the New York prison system after spending nearly two years in California, where he was tried and convicted of raping an Italian actor and model. New York state prison officials say Weinstein will be housed at the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, New York. Prior to being extradited to California in 2021, Weinstein was serving his New York sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2020 on his New York conviction for rape and sexual assault against two women. His spokesperson says Weinstein had expected to return to the Wende facility.
In 2016, Kobe Bryant of the Lakers scored 60 points in his final game, wrapping up 20 years in the NBA. See more sports moments from this date:
