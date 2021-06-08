Mormon sex therapist's ouster stirs worries of shame culture

Lauren Rogers, who was raised in the church, started a petition urging the church to reverse the decision and organized a protest outside its Salt Lake City headquarters. She said she wanted to fight for Helfer after her brother was excommunicated in 2015 for sharing his experience as a gay church member online.

“I wanted to make up for not being there for (my brother) and be there for this woman who was trying to protect people like him in the church,” said Rogers, who lives in Maricopa, Arizona. “Excommunication needs to done away with. I think it’s an abusive practice ... and it’s a tool the church uses to silence people.”

Helfer said she fears her case could set a precedent for removing other professionals and result in devastating consequences for church members who may no longer feel safe seeking treatment.

“Doing this to me alone is sending the message both to clinicians and, more importantly, to the public that you shouldn’t trust sex therapists,” Helfer said. “Even if it doesn’t necessarily mean that other professionals will directly be affected, it will affect the population as to who will seek out those kinds of services.”

Church officials declined to comment on Helfer losing her appeal or the criticism against them.