Mormon leaders condemn 'lawless behavior' at US Capitol

Members of the faith have deep-rooted conservative leanings that lead most to vote GOP, including in Utah where the governor and the state's entire congressional delegation are Republicans.

But President Donald Trump never gained widespread acceptance among church members.

Trump won Utah in 2016 and 2020 but struggled to gain the same level of support as other Republicans, due in part to his brash style and his remarks about women and immigrants that clashed with the faith's culture that places a high value on manners, amiability and public diplomacy.

One of the most revered members of the faith is U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah who has clashed with Trump on many issues. Romney blamed Trump for inciting the violent “insurrection” at the Capitol, saying the events occurred “due to a selfish man’s injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months.”

“We urge all people to remember the precious and fragile nature of freedom and peace,” church leaders said in the statement. “As citizens of the United States look ahead to the Inauguration of a new President, we urge our members to honor democratic institutions and processes, and to obey, honor, and sustain the law.”

The statement comes after the faith added a section to the church's book of rules warning members to rely on credible information and avoid sources that promote “baseless conspiracy theories.”

