Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language

But many of his fans responded to the backlash by buying up more of his records and continued to stream him.

In response to the surging sales, Grammy-winning singer songwriter Jason Isbell announced that he was going to donate money that he makes from Wallen's cover of his song “Cover Me Up” to the NAACP.

Wallen included a cover of the song on his sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album.”

“I’ve decided to donate everything I’ve made so far from this album to the Nashville chapter of the @NAACP. Thanks for helping out a good cause, folks,” Isbell, a popular Americana artist and former member of the Drive-By Truckers, wrote on Twitter earlier Wednesday.

Wallen had been performing a cover version of “Cover Me Up” for a while before he recorded his own version, which leapt to the Top 15 on the Hot Country Songs chart and earned platinum status by the Recording Industry Association of America.

His album was already setting streaming records prior to TMZ's release of the video of him using the slur. It is the first country album to spend four weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart since 2003, when Shania Twain’s album “Up!” spent five weeks at the top.

