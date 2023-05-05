The share of young people who struggle to cover everyday bills jumped from a year ago, while that of seniors living paycheck to paycheck leveled off, according to a new report.
Almost two-thirds of adults who are 26 and younger are living paycheck to paycheck, an 8-percentage-point increase from a year earlier.
Dreamstime
The survey, conducted by LendingClub Corp. in partnership with industry publication
Pymnts.com, shows a widening generation gap in the way Americans are coping with inflation and higher costs of living.
Almost two-thirds of adult Gen Zs — people who are 26 and younger — were living paycheck to paycheck in March, an 8-percentage-point increase from a year earlier.
This generation is at the beginning of their career, meaning they get lower wages, and tend to have a higher share of consumer debt. They’re also more likely to spend on dining and entertainment even while struggling to cover everyday expenses.
By contrast, the share of baby boomers who have nothing left after paying their monthly bills dropped below 50%. This suggests that this age group, many of whom are retired and live on a fixed income, have curbed their spending to cope with higher prices, the study found.
Living paycheck to paycheck doesn’t automatically imply financial hardship. In fact, a large share of higher earners rely entirely on their monthly incomes to meet basic obligations in the country, according to LendingClub. But these people are at the mercy of any unexpected expense, and would be in immediate difficulty if they lost their source of income.
One budget hit awaiting millions of consumers is the resumption of student-debt payments, which were frozen during the pandemic. A plan from the Biden administration to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loans is on hold until a Supreme Court ruling and House Republicans are trying to halt the measure.
“It’s going to be difficult for many people to handle future emergency expenses, including foreseen payments like education, student-loan payments when they return, and housing expenses, which will all get harder to balance for the everyday American consumer,” said Anuj Nayar, LendingClub’s financial health Officer.
The Most Financially Savvy States
The Most Financially Savvy States
Photo Credit: GaudiLab / Shutterstock
To achieve success and stability upon entering the workforce, having a basic understanding of the financial system is crucial. However, many Americans are not receiving the fundamentals of financial education, and a surprising number of young adults
already have debt in collections. Moreover, the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic quickly revealed that many Americans do not have the ability to withstand long-term economic hardships.
Some states, including Nebraska, Ohio, and Rhode Island have recently begun to require
financial literacy courses for high school students, and more states plan to implement requirements like this in the coming years—an important step in ensuring access to financial education for all Americans. Furthermore, an additional 34 states have addressed financial literacy education in 2021–22 legislative sessions, with 20 of those states focusing on the high school level. In time, perhaps these measures will assist in reversing America’s fading financial literacy.
GaudiLab
The share of adults with basic financial knowledge has been declining
According to data collected by the
FINRA Foundation, the number of U.S. adults who possess basic financial knowledge has been steadily declining, despite increased access to financial information online. In 2009, 79% of U.S. adults had basic interest rate knowledge, while 12 years later in 2021, that percentage had declined to slightly above 70%. Furthermore, over half of U.S. adults had basic investment risk knowledge in 2009. But in 2021, just 42.1% of adults possessed this knowledge. And though the ability to purchase stock holdings and access investing information has become increasingly available, the percentage of U.S. households who own stock holdings has remained around 50% since 2010.
Over 60 percent of US adults were never offered financial education
A key issue is that a large majority of Americans are not being taught basic financial literacy. Over 61% of U.S. adults were never offered financial education, while just over 9% were offered an opportunity for financial education but did not participate. Combined, this means that about 70% of U.S. adults haven’t received any financial education.
Of those who did receive financial education, most reported receiving at least a portion of this information in high school (58%) or college (54%). These institutions are important sources of financial education for many Americans, and potentially required financial literacy curricula provides information to those who may not readily seek out information on their own.
Financial literacy increases with age and educational level
Despite a lack of formal financial instruction, financial literacy does increase with age and educational attainment. While just 27% of 18- to 24-year-olds have high financial literacy—defined as adults who scored better than the national median on a multiple choice financial literacy exam—over 63% of adults age 65 and older demonstrated the same level of knowledge. Additionally, while less than 29% of Americans who only completed high school have high financial literacy, these numbers jump to 63% for adults with a bachelor’s degree.
While age and education are highly correlated with financial literacy, geography also appears to play a major role. States in the Midwest and Pacific Northwest have the largest shares of adults with high financial literacy, with nine out of the top 15 states located in those regions.
To determine the most financially savvy states, researchers at
Smartest Dollar analyzed data from the FINRA Investor Education Foundation. States were ranked based on the share of adults with high financial literacy—defined as those who scored higher than the national median score of 42.9% on FINRA’s Financial Literacy Quiz.
Here are the most financially savvy states in the U.S.
15. New Hampshire
Photo Credit: Loud Canvas / Shutterstock
Share of adults with high financial literacy: 50.5% Share of adults with basic interest rate knowledge: 75.9% Share of adults with basic inflation knowledge: 56.7% Share of adults with basic investment risk knowledge: 46.5%
Shutterstock
14. Connecticut
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
Share of adults with high financial literacy: 50.7% Share of adults with basic interest rate knowledge: 75.0% Share of adults with basic inflation knowledge: 57.0% Share of adults with basic investment risk knowledge: 46.3%
Shutterstock
13. Idaho
Photo Credit: Charles Knowles / Shutterstock
Share of adults with high financial literacy: 51.0% Share of adults with basic interest rate knowledge: 76.3% Share of adults with basic inflation knowledge: 60.6% Share of adults with basic investment risk knowledge: 43.2%
Shutterstock
12. Montana
Photo Credit: Mary Vanier / Shutterstock
Share of adults with high financial literacy: 51.9% Share of adults with basic interest rate knowledge: 76.5% Share of adults with basic inflation knowledge: 64.4% Share of adults with basic investment risk knowledge: 46.1%
Shutterstock
11. Wisconsin
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Share of adults with high financial literacy: 52.3% Share of adults with basic interest rate knowledge: 75.0% Share of adults with basic inflation knowledge: 59.8% Share of adults with basic investment risk knowledge: 43.1%
Shutterstock
10. Oregon
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Share of adults with high financial literacy: 53.2% Share of adults with basic interest rate knowledge: 74.6% Share of adults with basic inflation knowledge: 61.9% Share of adults with basic investment risk knowledge: 47.6%
ESB Professional
9. Vermont
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Share of adults with high financial literacy: 53.4% Share of adults with basic interest rate knowledge: 76.1% Share of adults with basic inflation knowledge: 60.3% Share of adults with basic investment risk knowledge: 46.9%
Shutterstock
8. Utah
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Share of adults with high financial literacy: 53.5% Share of adults with basic interest rate knowledge: 75.4% Share of adults with basic inflation knowledge: 58.6% Share of adults with basic investment risk knowledge: 45.1%
Shutterstock
7. Hawaii
Photo Credit: ja-images / Shutterstock
Share of adults with high financial literacy: 53.5% Share of adults with basic interest rate knowledge: 77.5% Share of adults with basic inflation knowledge: 63.7% Share of adults with basic investment risk knowledge: 51.6%
ja-images
6. North Dakota
Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock
Share of adults with high financial literacy: 54.7% Share of adults with basic interest rate knowledge: 79.1% Share of adults with basic inflation knowledge: 60.8% Share of adults with basic investment risk knowledge: 46.2%
Shutterstock
5. South Dakota
Photo Credit: Sopotnicki / Shutterstock
Share of adults with high financial literacy: 55.3% Share of adults with basic interest rate knowledge: 77.0% Share of adults with basic inflation knowledge: 63.3% Share of adults with basic investment risk knowledge: 48.7%
Sopotnicki
4. Washington
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Share of adults with high financial literacy: 55.6% Share of adults with basic interest rate knowledge: 77.4% Share of adults with basic inflation knowledge: 61.4% Share of adults with basic investment risk knowledge: 47.2%
Shutterstock
3. Alaska
Photo Credit: Marcus Biastock / Shutterstock
Share of adults with high financial literacy: 55.8% Share of adults with basic interest rate knowledge: 76.5% Share of adults with basic inflation knowledge: 62.0% Share of adults with basic investment risk knowledge: 48.7%
Shutterstock
2. Minnesota
Photo Credit: Checubus / Shutterstock
Share of adults with high financial literacy: 55.9% Share of adults with basic interest rate knowledge: 72.0% Share of adults with basic inflation knowledge: 58.3% Share of adults with basic investment risk knowledge: 53.8%
Shutterstock
1. Wyoming
Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock
Share of adults with high financial literacy: 57.0% Share of adults with basic interest rate knowledge: 78.0% Share of adults with basic inflation knowledge: 66.8% Share of adults with basic investment risk knowledge: 49.5%
Jacob Boomsma
The report is based on a survey of almost 3,400 U.S. consumers conducted from March 8 to March 17.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!