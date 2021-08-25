More Virginia sites set to welcome Afghan immigrant influx

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that as many as 1,500 Americans may still be awaiting evacuation. And untold thousands of at-risk Afghans are struggling to get into the Kabul airport.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 8,600 evacuees have arrived in the U.S. through Virginia's Washington Dulles International Airport, according to figures provided by Grant Neely, a communications advisor for Northam.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said at a community event Wednesday that officials were looking for additional airports to serve as entry points because Dulles was “getting overwhelmed," according to a transcript of his remarks provided by his office.

At the airport Wednesday, a steady trickle of evacuees made their way from a holding area, where their papers were processed and they were tested for COVID-19. They were then put on waiting buses that would take them to the Dulles Expo Center or other temporary sites. Some said they had been waiting a day or more at the airport. In contrast with other international arrivals passing through customs with loads of luggage on carts, the evacuees often have had few or no belongings at all.