More than 50 now dead in coal mine blast; plus other top news today

Rescue crews have found a survivor in a Siberian coal mine where dozens of miners are presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion, a senior regional official said on Friday.

Kemerovo region Governor Sergei Tsivilyov said on the messaging app Telegram that the survivor was found in the Listvyazhnaya mine in southwestern Siberia, and "he is being taken to the hospital."

Acting Emergency Minister Alexander Chupriyan identified the survivor as rescuer Alexander Zakovryashin who had been presumed dead. "I can consider it a miracle," Chupriyan said.

Six more bodies were recovered on Friday morning, while 31 people remain missing. Authorities now put the presumed death toll to 51. Gov. Tsivilyov said finding other survivors at this point was highly unlikely.

Rescuers were for forced to halt their search for survivors following Thursday's methane gas explosion and fire because of a buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas. A total 239 people were rescued from the mine; 63 of them so far have sought medical treatment, according to Kemerovo officials.

It appears to be the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010, when two methane explosions and a fire killed 91 people at the Raspadskaya mine in the same Kemerovo region.

