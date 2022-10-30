More than 130 die when India walking bridge collapses, worst accident in a decade

More than 130 people have died after a century-old pedestrian bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening.
Local media reports said over a hundred people plunged into the Machchu river when the pedestrian bridge in the state’s Morbi district collapsed. The colonial-era suspension bridge had reopened four days ago after renovation.
Officials said the 19th-century, colonial-era pedestrian bridge over the Machchu river in the state’s Morbi district collapsed because it could not handle the weight of the large crowd, as the Hindu festival season drew hundreds of people to the recently opened tourist attraction. The bridge had been closed for renovation for almost six months and was reopened just four days ago.
Photos: More than 130 people in India have died after a century-old pedestrian bridge collapsed
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said.
Ajit Solanki - staff, AP
A hand of a victim is seen after a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Dozens are dead and many are feared injured in the accident.
Ajit Solanki - staff, AP
Relatives sit near the bodies of victims after a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Dozens are dead and many are feared injured in the accident.
Ajit Solanki - staff, AP
Relatives of a victim mourn after a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Dozens are dead and many are feared injured in the accident.
Ajit Solanki - staff, AP
Ambulances arrive at a hospital following the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi. At least 60 people were killed in India on October 30 when a bridge collapsed in the western state of Gujarat.
ANI/Reuters
This image from video shows victims of a cable bridge collapse being rushed for treatment in Morbi district, western Gujarat state, India, Sunday, Oct.30, 2022. Dozens are feared dead and several injured when a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed Sunday.
Uncredited - television, K K Productions
