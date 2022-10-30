 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More than 130 die when India walking bridge collapses, worst accident in a decade

At least 81 people are dead in western India after a century-old footbridge packed with sightseers collapsed, sending them into the river below.

More than 130 people have died after a century-old pedestrian bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening.

Local media reports said over a hundred people plunged into the Machchu river when the pedestrian bridge in the state’s Morbi district collapsed. The colonial-era suspension bridge had reopened four days ago after renovation.

Officials said the 19th-century, colonial-era pedestrian bridge over the Machchu river in the state’s Morbi district collapsed because it could not handle the weight of the large crowd, as the Hindu festival season drew hundreds of people to the recently opened tourist attraction. The bridge had been closed for renovation for almost six months and was reopened just four days ago.

