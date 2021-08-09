More Texas Democrats return, but not enough to end holdout

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A monthlong standoff by Texas Democrats who left the state to block a GOP voting bill inched closer to ending Monday as several holdouts returned and put Republicans on the brink of having enough lawmakers to push forward once again with an election overhaul.

The Texas House of Representatives is now just five members shy of a quorum that would end what is now a 29-day stalemate — which has started to weaken as more Democrats who fled to Washington last month begin shuffling back into the state Capitol, believing their point has been made as they also feel the strain of a long absence away from home.

Other Texas Democrats remain in Washington, some of whom lashed out at their former fellow holdouts who returned to the Capitol. But the group that is staying behind — which last weekend was less than half the more than 50 Democrats who originally fled to Washington — is not large enough to keep denying the Legislature a quorum.

“Since the beginning of the quorum break, I have been very honest about our options in Texas — we don’t have many. This is by design,” said state Rep. James Talarico, one of the Democrats who returned. “Under one-party rule: democracy suffers.”