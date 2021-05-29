More states ease lingering virus rules as vaccine rates rise

“We had to get creative, we had to pivot,” store manager Alex Brubaker said. “Our readers and our customers have been incredible. It's a rainy weekend, but the bookstore is full.”

Minnesota lifted all statewide coronavirus restrictions for bars and restaurants Friday, though local governments can maintain their own social distancing and mask rules.

About 50% of the U.S. population has now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 40% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Vermont boasts the nation's highest vaccination rate, with nearly 70% of its residents having received at least one dose. The governor is expected to drop all pandemic-related restrictions once 80% of Vermont's eligible population has received at least one dose, a milestone the state expects to hit next week.