More info available on long COVID, what to know about the monkeypox vaccine, and more COVID news

Here's some COVID news for today, May 25.

What we know now about long COVID

New U.S. research on long COVID-19 provides fresh evidence that it can happen even after breakthrough infections in vaccinated people, and that older adults face higher risks for the long-term effects.

In a study of veterans published Wednesday, about one-third who had breakthrough infections showed signs of long COVID.

A separate report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that up to a year after an initial coronavirus infection, 1 in 4 adults aged 65 and older had at least one potential long COVID health problem, compared with 1 in 5 younger adults.

Federal budget deficit could shrink by more than half

The US budget deficit could shrink to $1 trillion this year from $2.8 trillion last year as federal spending on Covid-19 aid slows and the economy rebounds, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.

Despite the reduction, the federal deficit remains "large by historical standards" and is expected to increase over the next decade, according to a statement from CBO Director Phillip Swagel.

The CBO projects that the deficit will decrease again next year, but then increase to 6.1% of gross domestic product by 2032 -- significantly larger than the 3.5% of GDP that deficits have averaged over the past 50 years.

US is offering vaccines to certain people exposed to monkeypox

As global health leaders investigate an unusual outbreak of monkeypox across more than a dozen countries, discussions in the United States have turned to vaccination against the disease -- and certain people exposed to the virus could be offered a vaccine.

Vaccines for monkeypox are now available to some health care workers treating infected people.

A senior Biden administration official said Tuesday that, in general, small clusters of people who have been exposed to a monkeypox patient with symptoms could be offered vaccination -- but this is not a mass vaccination effort.

