More gains for Big Tech push stocks back to record highs

Stocks marched higher in early trading Thursday, helped by big technology companies that reported strong results overnight. Investors also cheered a report showing that the U.S. economy grew sharply in the first quarter, a sign that the economic impact of the pandemic may be easing.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.5% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.3% as well.

Investors got a dose of big technology earnings overnight from the likes of Apple, Facebook, Qualcomm and others. Tech stocks drove much of the rally in 2020 and are still highly valued to investors, who are betting that the pandemic made a permanent shift in how Americans shopped and entertained themselves.

Apple rose 1%. Demand for the iPhone and other Apple products drove profits to more than double in the January-March period. The results were significantly better than what analysts had predicted.

Facebook jumped 7% after the social media giant reported stronger-than-expected results for the first quarter thanks to soaring ad revenue.