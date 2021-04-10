More Black Americans open to vaccines after outreach efforts

In Brunswick, Georgia, the Rev. John Perry and another Black pastor put their faces on a billboard promoting the vaccines, and postcards with a similar image were mailed to residents. Both efforts were produced by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

“I think we still have enough people on the fence that are going to budge and get their shots," said Perry, who initially wanted to wait a year before getting his shots but changed his mind after reading up on how the vaccines were developed. He got his second dose Wednesday.

Jason Pettibone, a Black barber in Perry's coastal Georgia community, remains hesitant. His parents and sister have all been vaccinated with no ill effects. Yet Pettibone said the stories he hears from customers — including one who swore his father lost all feeling in the right side of his body after getting a shot — have made it hard to overcome his uncertainty.

“I’m thinking in my head not only would it be good for me to get it, because I don’t want to get sick myself, but also to protect other people who come into the shop,” Pettibone said. “But it's the unknown. Everybody’s really scared of the unknown."