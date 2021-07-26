More Americans seek vaccination amid summer infection surge

Infections are climbing across the U.S., and mask mandates and other COVID-19 prevention measures are making a comeback in some places as health officials issue increasingly dire warnings about the highly contagious delta variant.

But in a possible sign that the warnings are getting through to more Americans, vaccination rates are creeping up again, offering hope that the nation could yet break free of the coronavirus if people who have been reluctant to receive the shot are finally inoculated.

Vaccinations ticked up over the weekend, with about 657,000 vaccines administered Saturday and nearly 780,000 on Sunday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The 7-day rolling average on Sunday was about 583,000 vaccinations a day, up from about 525,000 a week prior.

The country will need much higher levels of immunity to crush the resurgent virus — probably 85% to 90%, said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health. The current level stands at about 67%, counting prior infections.

"So we need a lot more vaccinations. Or a lot more infections" and thus more suffering, he said.