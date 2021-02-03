Moon, Biden agree to work on joint North Korea strategy

Moon, who wants to resume the nuclear diplomacy, said last month that Biden could learn from Trump’s successes and failures in dealing with North Korea though he acknowledged Biden was likely to try a different approach.

Biden has called Kim a “thug” and criticized Trump for seeking made-for-TV summits with Kim. Experts say Biden won’t likely sit down for one-on-one talks with Kim unless North Korea shows sincerity in efforts to get rid of nuclear arsenal.

Last month, Kim said at a major political conference that the fate of his country’s relations with the U.S. depends on whether Washington abandons what he calls hostile policy. He disclosed an array of high-tech nuclear weapons systems under development in an apparent effort to apply pressure on the United States.

The U.S., which has about 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea, regularly stages military drills with South Korea. North Korea views such military training and U.S.-led sanctions as proof of American hostility.

Earlier Thursday, Moon tweeted that he had “a great conversation” with Biden. “We will always stand together as we work for peace on the Korean Peninsula and tackle global challenges," he said.