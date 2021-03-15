'Monumental day’: Indian Country reacts to Deb Haaland vote

———

Jonathan Nez, president of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

“This is an unprecedented and monumental day for all first people of this country. Words cannot express how overjoyed and proud we are to see one of our own confirmed to serve in this high-level position. It's a wonderful feeling that we can now refer to her as Madam Secretary. Today's historic confirmation sets us on a better path to righting the wrongs of the past with the federal government and inspires hope in our people, especially our young people. It gives us a seat at the table to offer a new and different perspective from a person that has experienced the reality of adversities and challenges of growing up on what federal officials refer to as ‘Indian’ reservations.”

———

Deborah Dotson, president of the Delaware Nation in Oklahoma.

“Deb Haaland's willingness to work across the aisle and to share a broader view of the issues is a BIG win for Indian Country and for all Americans. My hope is that under Ms. Haaland's tenure, we can have true government to government consultation on the issues that affect Indian Country.”

——— Leonard Forsman, chairman of the Suquamish Tribe of Washington.