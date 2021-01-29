Montreal man pleads not guilty in cocaine trafficking pot

A Montreal man pleaded not guilty Friday in federal court in Vermont to a federal charge that he took part in a plot to bring up to 1,500 kilograms (3,300 pounds) of cocaine to Vermont from Peru.

Georges Yaghmour entered the plea during a video hearing of Vermont’s U.S. District Court.

Court documents say the cocaine that was to be imported into the United States was for export. Apparently none of the cocaine reached its intended destination.

The documents don't list the final destination of the cocaine, but it is part of the same plan that resulted in the kidnapping of a couple from Moira, New York, in late September, authorities said.

The couple, smuggled across the border into Canada before being rescued by Quebec police, was being held for the return of 50 kilograms of cocaine that had already been seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, authorities said.

“Though Yaghmour’s role, if any, in that kidnapping is unknown, the conspiracy of which he is a part is patently dangerous,” prosecutors said in a Thursday court filing asking that he be held pending trial.