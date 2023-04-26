A nearly 30-year-old rape claim against Donald Trump has gone to trial. The jury in E. Jean Carroll's federal civil case got its first look Tuesday at the former advice columnist's allegation that Trump raped her in 1996 in a luxury department store dressing room. The former president says nothing happened between them. Carroll says a chance encounter with Trump turned violent decades before he became president. Trump says she fabricated the claim to sell a 2019 memoir. Trump wasn't in court Tuesday and isn't likely to testify, but his lawyers have not ruled it out. Carroll’s suit is a civil case, meaning that no matter the outcome, Trump isn’t in danger of going to jail.