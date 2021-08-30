Montana State University receives $101M donation for nursing

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana State University said Monday that the founders of an insurance company are donating $101 million to its nursing school. School officials said the donation is the largest gift to a university nursing program in U.S. history and will help the state deal with a shortage of nurses.

The donors are Mark and Robyn Jones, the billionaire founders of Goosehead Insurance and part-time Montana residents.

The couple, originally from Alberta, Canada, were inspired to make the gift after losing a friend to cancer and learning of the need for more health care professionals in Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. The couple is building a second home in the Whitefish area, where they vacationed as children.

“This is a significant moment for MSU, as we estimate we will now be able to meet the state’s projected shortfall in baccalaureate-level registered nurses by 2030,” MSU College of Nursing Dean Sarah Shannon said.