Montana Native Americans worried about legislative influence

Gianforte declined to support former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock's nomination of Margarett Campbell to the Human Rights Commission, leaving the commission without Native American representation for the first time in at least 16 years.

Campbell was nominated in 2019, after the Legislature adjourned, so she had not yet been confirmed by the state Senate. Gianforte asked lawmakers to reject her nomination and instead confirm Helena attorney Rick Bartos.

“I just think that is very, very important that the minority population of Montana is represented on all boards and commissions,” Campbell said.

Campbell is chief diversity officer at Montana State University-Northern in Havre, has 38 years of experience in higher education and is a former majority leader in the Montana House.

Morigeau called Campbell's removal a travesty. “Having Native representation on the Human Rights Commission makes sense when you look at the history of discrimination in the state and country," he said.

Bartos also has experience in education and was bureau chief of Adult Protective Services within the health department. As an attorney, he has advocated for the rights of disabled students in public schools, the governor's office said.