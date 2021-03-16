Montana man fined for yelling at neighbor in flag dispute

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man cited for disorderly conduct for yelling at his neighbor this month in a dispute over political flags has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was fined $100, the Independent Record reported.

Michael Challans of Helena said he apologized to his neighbor, Tim Mielke, before Monday's hearing in Helena Municipal Court.

Challans, 43, used profanities and anti-gay slurs while yelling at Mielke as he arrived at his house on March 1. The minute-long encounter was captured on Mielke's doorbell camera and he posted it to social media.

“I used the wrong words,” Challans said. “I feel horrible for what I said to him. Nobody deserves that.”

Mielke acknowledged Challans' apology.

“It seems the issue is resolved and that is fantastic,” Mielke said Monday.

Mielke said earlier that in response to his neighbors' continued flying of pro-Donald Trump and anti-Joe Biden flags four months after the election, he put up a flag that read: “TRUMP LOST LOL"