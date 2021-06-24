Montana couple rescues horse from drowning in river

HAMIL.TON, Mont. (AP) — A western Montana couple were able to save a horse from drowning in the Bitterroot River on Father's Day, and may have made a new friend in the process.

Matthew and Christina Eickholt of Hamilton were floating down the river on Sunday with Matthew's parents at a spot called Bell Crossing north of Victor when they noticed some splashing near the shore.

They soon realized it was a horse that was fighting the current as it tried to get out of the river near a steep bank in a spot where the water was about 10 feet (3 meters) deep.

“He was breathing super heavy,” Matthew Eickholt told the Ravalli Republic. “Its eyes were all bugged out. At times, all we could see was its teeth above water. It was snorting. I think it may have been 30 seconds to a minute from going under.”

The Eickholts pulled to shore at a shallower spot in the river just downstream from the horse.