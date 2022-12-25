Monster storm persists, China virus spreads and more Christmas Day updates

Millions of people are hunkering down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the country.

The Arctic blast has trapped some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. The National Weather Service says about 60% of the U.S. population has faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians.

China's COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant

Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world? Scientists don’t know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say. Every new infection offers a chance for the coronavirus to mutate, and the virus is spreading rapidly in China. The country of 1.4 billion largely abandoned its zero COVID policy. Domestic vaccines have proven less effective against serious infection than Western-made messenger RNA versions. There's fertile ground for the virus to change.

Christmas marked around the world

Pope Francis has used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the “icy winds of war” buffeting humanity. The pontiff made an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine and also cited long-running conflicts in the Middle East, including in the Holy Land.

More from the pope and around the world:

