Mondelez workers on strike at Virginia bakery plant

But union representatives disputed that claim. The lines can’t run without the union members there, Local 358 President Keith Bragg said.

The union claims contract proposals include a new alternative work schedule for employees and no premium pay for working weekends. The union also wants the company to stop moving jobs to Mexico.

Mondelez said the union is misinterpreting the proposed contract. The company wants to move a small number of workers to 12-hour workdays, working seven days over a two-week period, Guzzinati said.

The union also claims Mondelez wants the workers who pay nothing for health insurance benefits, to start paying for some premiums. The company said current workers would not see a change, but changes would be made for new employees.

The company said no U.S. jobs have been moved to Mexico as part of Mondelez closing two aging plants in New Jersey and Georgia in recent months.

