Mom of pepper-sprayed 9-year-old speaks out against police

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The mother of a 9-year-old girl who was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed by Rochester police said the officers involved should be fired.

Public outrage has been high since body camera footage released Sunday showed officers restraining and scolding the girl, who was screaming for her father.

The mother, Elba Pope, told CNY Central on Tuesday that the conflict started as an argument between her and her spouse. The two were arguing outside when Pobe's daughter overheard them from inside the house, making her upset, Pobe said.

"I was unaware that she was upset, I was unaware that she was feeling any type of way or that she had even heard the fight or the argument,” Pobe said, adding that officers ignored multiple requests for mental health assistance for her daughter during the conflict.

Pobe ended up calling police on her spouse. When they arrived, her daughter left their house, and it was when she was trying to get her daughter back inside that the situation escalated.