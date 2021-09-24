Mom asks young son to keep his mask on in school, so he refuses to remove it for his school photo

A first-grader didn’t take lightly his mother’s advice to keep his mask on in school. In fact, he took it so seriously that he refused to remove it for his school photo.

According to a report by WXYZ 7, in the Peoples’ family, “mask up in school” is a number one rule to be taken seriously, which is exactly what first-grader Mason did.

When asked to take his mask down for a school picture, Mason refused. His mother, Nicole Peoples, describes the moment in a Facebook post:

“Photographer: ‘Ok, take your mask off.’”

“Mason: ‘My mom said to keep it on all the time unless I’m eating and far away from everybody.’”

“Photographer: ‘I’m sure it’s ok to take it off for your pictures.’”

“Mason: ‘No, my mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on.’”

“Photographer: ‘Are you sure you don’t want to take it off for 2 seconds?’”

“Mason: ‘No Thank you, I always listen to my mom!’”

“Photographer: ‘Ok, say cheese!’”

Reportedly, Peoples’ Facebook post has garnered thousands of likes and comments.