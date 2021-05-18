Mom accused of killing her 2 kids had been under scrutiny

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of killing her two children with a meat cleaver became the subject of a child services investigation two months ago and at one point had been taken to a psychiatric hospital, child welfare officials said Tuesday.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety said in a statement that the agency was alerted on March 2 about a case of neglect in suburban Phoenix involving Yui Inoue, 40, after she and her 7-year-old son Kai went missing from the family's apartment in Tempe.

Police found them behind a convenience store. Inoue was taken to a psychiatric hospital and the boy was returned to his father. Officials did not say how long she was hospitalized or provide details on her release.

An Arizona DCS investigator later interviewed the family but did not report finding any visible signs of child abuse or neglect involving the boy or his 9-year-old sister Mia. Both children said they felt safe with their parents, according to the statement.

Citing a lack of evidence, the agency opted not to remove them from the home. The investigation was still considered open when the children were found dead Saturday.