Modest gains produce more record highs for S&P 500, Nasdaq

Small company stocks continued to do better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index picked up 8.36 points, or 0.4%, to 2,239.27.

Bond yields moved broadly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.35% from 1.28% the day before.

Trading has been mostly quiet this week ahead of the Federal Reserve's annual convention in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which begins Thursday.

Investors are betting that Fed officials will remain in “wait and see” mode regarding inflation, since most policymakers believe any inflation earlier this year would be temporary and the rise in COVID-19 cases has made some economists worried. Meanwhile there are other Fed officials that say the U.S. central bank needs to start winding down bond purchases to combat inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the convention on Friday. While the event is a logical opportunity for Powell to reveal new monetary policy, it doesn’t mean it’s likely to happen, analysts say.

Economic reports have been disappointing recently, and uncertainty about the highly contagious coronavirus delta variant and how it may affect the economy this fall could give Powell pause, said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts.