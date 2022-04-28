Moderna seeks authorization for vaccine for littlest kids, China's continuing COVID woes, and more virus news

Take a look at COVID-19 news for today, April 28.

Moderna seeks to be the first COVID shot authorized for littlest kids

Moderna is seeking to be the first to offer COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest American children, as it asked the Food and Drug Administration Thursday to clear low-dose shots for babies, toddlers and preschoolers.

Frustrated families are waiting impatiently for a chance to protect the nation’s littlest kids as all around them people shed masks and other public health precautions -- even though highly contagious coronavirus mutants continue to spread. Already about three-quarters of children of all ages show signs they've been infected at some point during the pandemic. Get more information here:

Beijing orders schools closed in tightening of virus rules

Beijing is closing all city schools in a further tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, as China’s capital seeks to prevent a wider outbreak.

The city of 21 million has already ordered three rounds of mass testing this week, with the third coming Friday.

On Thursday, the city’s Education Bureau ordered all schools to end classes from Friday and said it hadn’t determined when they would resume.

It also wasn't clear whether schools would be able to offer classes online or allow students facing crucial exams to return to class. Find out more about COVID in Beijing here:

Taiwan faces largest COVID-19 outbreak yet

Taiwan, which had been living mostly free of COVID-19, is now facing its worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic with over 11,000 new cases reported Thursday.

Cases have been on the upswing since late March. In April, the island’s central authorities announced that they would no longer maintain a “zero-COVID” policy like the Chinese government's in which they would centrally quarantine positive cases.

Instead, the government is asking people to quarantine at home if they test positive, unless they show moderate to severe symptoms. Read more on their policy here:

***

