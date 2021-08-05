 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moderna reports COVID-19 vaccine remains 93% effective through 6 months
0 comments
breaking

Moderna reports COVID-19 vaccine remains 93% effective through 6 months

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Earns Moderna

In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a drive-up mass vaccination site in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. 

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine brought in more than $4 billion in second-quarter sales, helping to push the vaccine developer into a profit.

The company also said Thursday an analysis showed that its vaccine remains 93% effective as much as six months after the second dose.

Moderna's announcement comes after pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. said its COVID-19 vaccine remained effective months after the second dose and had become a top seller. It brought in nearly half the company's revenue — $7.84 billion from direct sales and revenue split with its partner, Germany's BioNTech.

The COVID-19 vaccine is Moderna's only commercially approved product. It also is developing several vaccines that aim to guard against the flu, Zika and HIV among other viruses. Those are all in early stages of clinical testing, according to its website.

The company also is testing a potential booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Authorities in Wuhan said Tuesday they would test the city's entire population for COVID-19, as the virus returned to the place where it first emerged.

Overall, Moderna earned $2.78 billion in the second quarter, compared to a loss of $117,000 last year, before its vaccine received emergency use authorization in the U.S. and other countries to fight the global pandemic.

The company brought in $4.35 billion in total revenue, thanks to the vaccine and some grants. Earnings per share totaled $6.46.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected, on average, earnings of $6.01 per share on $4.29 billion in revenue.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has received emergency authorization for use in more than 50 countries.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. also said Thursday that it completed enrollment in an early-stage study of its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, which could be easier to store and distribute. The company also said it will explore a combination vaccine that aims to offer protection against the flu, COVID-19 and other viruses.

Company shares fell 4% to $402 in premarket trading Thursday. The stock price has quadrupled since the end of 2020.

VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRNA

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?
National

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?

  • Updated

President Joe Biden's vaccination goal comes a month late amid a delta variant  outbreak now swamping hospitals and prompting new mask rules. Learn what may come next, including mandatory vaccinations, and see the data on your state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News