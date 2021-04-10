Mobile vaccination aims to reach older Mississippi adults

The center — located next to low-income elderly housing — has been shut down for months because of the pandemic, but staff stayed in close contact with residents, delivering weekly meals and care packages with water and toilet and tissue paper for people who can’t get to the store.

Those connections made reaching residents about vaccinations easier: Staff members called each client individually and stopped by to drop off paper materials on the vaccine.

On Wednesday, Linda Busby, 74, nervously approached the exam room with a walker. While a nurse gave her the shot, she squeezed her leg and looked away.

She said she was scared to get the vaccine. But when it was over, she was happy she'd done it.

Busby said she's been lonely the last year staying at home in isolation with her white cat, Baby. She's missed being able to go to the center each day to spend time with other residents.

Many residents said they were excited to get the vaccine to be able to socialize again.

The center opened again last week. Masks and social distancing are still required, but vaccinations provide an additional safety net, Meredith said.