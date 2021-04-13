MLB's 2020 rookies debut all over again with fans in stands

Yermín Mercedes has been a breakout star with the Chicago White Sox, becoming the first player since at least 1900 to open a season with eight straight hits — over his first four major league starts, no less.

The 28-year-old has seemingly cemented himself as a fan favorite in less than two weeks. He's been greeted by huge cheers when he comes to bat, and he posed for photos near Chicago's dugout last week with a fan wearing a custom No. 73 jersey with “Yerminator” stitched on the back.

“They love me right now,” Mercedes said, adding: “I’m feeling comfortable, I’m feeling great, because I know I have people behind me.”

Those crowds are easy motivation for players trying to work their way back to the bigs, too, like Colorado Rockies right-hander Ryan Castellani. The 25-year-old was called up off the taxi squad for his first major league start last Aug. 8 and delivered four no-hit innings against Seattle.

“From a selfish perspective, it was awesome," he told The Associated Press. “I mean, I love getting called up pitching, it was a great game. But from a family perspective and all that, I would say it was a little bit of a disappointment.”