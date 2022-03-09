 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MLB cancels 93 more games, pushing opening day back to April 14

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games Wednesday, increasing pressure on locked out players and appearing to close the remaining chance to play a full 162-game schedule.

MLB announced two additional series had been canceled through April 13. That raised the total to 184 games wiped out from the 2,430-game season, or 7.6%.

“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately," Manfred said in a statement. “Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning that opening day is postponed until April 14."

