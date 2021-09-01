Mixed feelings in El Paso about looser Texas gun limits

Texas, though, has cultivated a strong culture of gun ownership with echoes of the Wild West, and many residents support the loosened restrictions.

Among them is Jesus “Chuy” Aguirre, 78, who owns Chuy’s Gun Shop in El Paso. A generation ago, he successfully advocated for the introduction of concealed handgun permits.

“Eventually we settled down and the cops started understanding what they had to do,” he said.

Angel Zacarius, who at 21 is just old enough to qualify for permitless carry, was at the shop on a recent day asking about the price and quality of a used pistol. He said he didn't plan to apply for a handgun carry license so that he could save on the fees, which typically run about $200.

But many opposed the new law.

Although it stiffened the penalties for felons getting caught with guns, police groups expressed concern about the scrapped training requirements and about officers being able to safely navigate routine interactions with permitless gun carriers.

Even though Portillo, like many others in El Paso, bought a handgun after the Walmart attack, he said he's uneasy with the looser requirements to carry one in public and thinks it could lead more gun violence.