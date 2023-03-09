Today is Thursday, March 9, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, March 9
A spokesman for Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says the senator has been hospitalized after tripping and falling at a hotel. Spokesman Doug Andres says the 81-year-old Kentucky Republican was attending a private dinner at a Washington hotel Wednesday when he tripped. Andres says McConnell was admitted for treatment. In 2019, the GOP leader tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky and suffered a shoulder fracture. It’s unclear if McConnell will be out Thursday and if that would have an effect on scheduled votes in the Senate. The average age in the Senate is 65. The Senate has been without several members recently due to illness.
Ukraine’s power grid operator says Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been reconnected to the grid. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was forced to rely on diesel-powered generators for much of Thursday after Ukrainian authorities said Russian missile attacks damaged power lines. Power grid operator Ukrenergo said in the afternoon that the power supply had been restored and the plant was switching away from generators.
China's leader Xi Jinping has called for “more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards.” That came in a speech to military delegates to the ceremonial parliament just days after just days after a top diplomat warned of the growing possibility of conflict between the sides if the the U.S. did not change course. The program laid out by Xi dovetails with a number of national strategies already underway, including the “Made in China 2025” campaign to make China dominant in 10 key fields and a decades-old campaign for civilian-military integration in the economy. A State Department spokesperson responded that Washington wants to “coexist responsibly” within the global trade and political system and has no intention of suppressing China.
President Joe Biden is ready to unveil his proposed federal budget, his opening offer in a high-stakes debate about federal finances. He's proposing to cut deficits by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade. It’s part of a broader attempt by the president to call out House Republicans, who are demanding severe cuts to the federal spending in return for increasing the government’s legal borrowing authority. Biden will unveil his budget plan Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia. He wants to impose tax hikes on the wealthy to limit federal borrowing and to expand Medicare, the government health insurance program for adults over 65.
Active-service members and veterans have provided first-hand testimony in the House of Representatives about the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, describing in harrowing detail the carnage and death they witnessed on the ground. The initial hearing Wednesday of a long-promised investigation by House Republicans displayed the open wounds from the end of America’s longest war in August 2021, with witnesses recalling how they saw mothers carrying dead babies and the Taliban shooting and brutally beating people. Testimony focused not on the decision to withdraw, but on what witnesses depicted as a desperate attempt to rescue American citizens and Afghan allies with little planning and inadequate support. They implored Congress to help allies left behind.
Thousands of pages of documents in a recent lawsuit show that Fox News' top executives sometimes were actively involved in politics rather than simply reporting or offering opinions on it. The documents were released as part of a libel lawsuit that voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems has filed against Fox over its airing of disproven allegations that the firm took part in a vast conspiracy to steal the 2020 presidential election. Fox has defended its behavior as standard reporting on a newsworthy story. But the documents show how Fox's founder, Rupert Murdoch, suggested his staff intervene in Republican Party primaries and even assisted President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.
Norfolk Southern’s CEO is apologizing to Congress and pledging millions of dollars to help East Palestine, Ohio, recover from last month's fiery train derailment. Senators are investigating railway safety and the Biden administration’s response to the disaster. In remarks prepared for Thursday's hearing, CEO Alan Shaw says he is “deeply sorry” for the impact of the derailment. He says the railroad will “do the right thing” and commit $20 million to the response and voluntary safety upgrades. But a bipartisan group of senators wants to impose new regulations on railroads.
From demands for constitutional rights in Islamabad to calls for economic parity in Manila, Paris and Madrid, International Women’s Day demonstrations are highlighting the unfinished work of providing equity for half of the planet’s population. While activists in some places celebrated political and legal advances, observances also pointed to repression in countries such as Afghanistan and Iran, as well as the large numbers of women and girls who experience sexual assaults and domestic violence. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this week that progress won over decades is vanishing because “the patriarchy is fighting back."
The frantic effort to rescue four Americans taken captive by a cartel in Mexico during a kidnapping that left two dead came after a fifth person who traveled with the group to Texas called police there. Cheryl Orange told The Associated Press she contacted police in Brownsville, Texas, after her friends crossed the border Friday to drop off one of their companions, who was planning to get cosmetic surgery. Orange said she was awaiting a call from a friend who survived the attack and could not provide more details. A police report filed by Orange gives the most detailed account of what led to the kidnapping that saw the surviving Americans whisked back to a U.S. hospital Tuesday.
Israeli leaders say the award-winning Israeli actor known for portraying Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof has died in Tel Aviv. Chaim Topol's death at 87 was confirmed Thursday by Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid and other leaders who tweeted their condolences to Topol's family. Lapid said Topol taught Israel “love of culture and love of the land.” A recipient of two Golden Globe awards and nominee for both an Academy Award and a Tony Award, Topol long has ranked among Israel’s most decorated actors. More recently in 2015, he was celebrated for his contributions to film and culture with the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement, his country’s most prestigious honor.
Tiger Woods’ girlfriend wants to nullify a nondisclosure agreement following a six-year relationship with the professional golfer. Court records show that Erica Herman filed a complaint seeking declaratory judgment on Monday in Martin County, Florida. The couple had been living together in the area just north of Palm Beach County. Woods and Herman haven't publicly announced the end of their relationship, which began in 2017. According to the complaint, a trust controlled by Woods is attempting to silence Herman with a nondisclosure agreement she signed while working as an employee of Woods. The complaint argues that the NDA should be nullified under a federal law that prohibits an NDA from being enforced when sexual assault or sexual harassment is involved.
Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure as coach at Syracuse ended Wednesday, with the university saying Orange assistant Adrian Autry has been promoted into the job. The move came less than three hours after Syracuse lost to Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, after which Boeheim hinted at retirement but said it would ultimately be the university’s decision.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1997, gangsta rapper The Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace) was killed in a still-unsolved drive-by shooting in Los Angeles; he was 24.
In 2013, Bernard Hopkins at 48 becomes the oldest boxer to win a major title, scoring a 12-round unanimous decision over Tavoris Cloud to clai…
