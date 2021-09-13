Missouri university student takes heat for taking down flags for 9/11 victims

ST. LOUIS — A Washington University student caused an uproar over the weekend after removing U.S. flags meant to memorialize each person who died in the 9/11 attacks.

On Friday, the student organization College Republicans put up 2,977 small flags on Mudd Field, a grassy common area in the center of the private university. About 7 a.m. Saturday, Student Union Vice President of Finance Fadel Alkilani was confronted, caught on video taking the flags down.

The flags in question were put up again, but the incident quickly drew national attention online and calls for Alkilani's expulsion. By Saturday night, Alkilani released a prepared statement, trying to explain that his "full protest did not have the chance to be actualized."

Alkilani wrote that he'd planned to place bags of the flags on Mudd Field with statistics explaining the "human cost of 9/11 in the past 20 years."

"I encourage those who are angry about my protest to consider the reasons for this protest, and the reasons for their anger, very carefully," Alkilani wrote in the statement. "I would like to refer you to a speech by Frederick Douglas (sic), 'What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?' and encourage you to research the statistics of Islamophobic hate crimes and civilian deaths caused during the post-9/11 American wars."