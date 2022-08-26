 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Missouri toddler dies after hiding under sink from fire

  • 0

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A 2-year-old Missouri boy died after hiding under a sink during a house fire, officials say.

Firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious under the bathroom sink and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He died from his injuries the same day, according to the medical examiner’s office.

His parents and 7- and 4-year-old brothers escaped and were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Officials have not yet announced the suspected cause of the fire, but Jason Hoevelmann, chief of the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District described it as accidental.

People are also reading…

Martinez’s cousin Shannon Selby said the toddler loved digging in the dirt, playing with toy trucks and hugs. Selby said the boy could walk into a room, dancing and wiggling, and make everyone laugh.

“He was always ready to give hugs,” she said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

"It used to be the case that while a little uninspiring, Kohl's was disciplined and neat in its presentation. Over the past year that has all gone out of the window," a retail analyst said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Archaeologists plan to fully restore ancient Mayan temples

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News