Missouri teacher quits after complaints about gay pride flag

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — A teacher said he resigned from a Missouri junior high school after he was told to remove a gay pride flag from his classroom and to sign a letter saying he would not discuss human sexuality or gender with his students.

John Wallis, 22, said he hung the flag and a sign that said "In This Classroom, EVERYONE Is Welcome” so his students at Neosho Junior High in southwest Missouri would know they could come to him for help, The Kansas City Star reported.

Superintendent Jim Cummins said in a statement that he could not discuss personnel matters. He said Wallis, a theater, world mythology and speech and debate teacher, was hired Aug. 13 and resigned Sept. 1.

Wallis said the school principal and assistant principal initially advised him against displaying the items but did not prohibit it. But he took the flag and sign down after he was told a parent complained.

When students asked why the flag and sign were removed, he told them he was asked to take them down and that the flag did not represent what he would teach in his classes.