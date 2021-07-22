Missouri Supreme Court reverses Medicaid expansion decision

Judges wrote that even though there's no extra funding in the budget specifically to pay for newly eligible residents, the state still is required to provide health care for them as called for in the new constitutional amendment. That could force state lawmakers to return midyear to set aside more money for the program.

One of the plaintiffs' attorneys Chuck Hatfield on Thursday said the fact that the ruling was unanimous “sends an important message” that the state is ultimately going to have to cover the full cost of the expansion.

“We’ve got a large group of people out there who are just above the poverty line," Hatfield said. “These are the working poor. They need health care services.”

He also noted that the ruling will mean that since the federal government pays for most of the cost of Medicaid, Missouri will see a large infusion of funds “to pay the nurses and doctors and pharmacists that provide the service.”

Advocates for the expansion said they were relieved by the ruling.