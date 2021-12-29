Missouri school doctor arrested in Arkansas on abuse counts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri boarding school doctor accused of several child sex crimes has been taken into custody in Arkansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that 57-year-old David Smock was captured Tuesday night in Harrison, Arkansas, not far from the Missouri border. He had been considered a fugitive for several days.

Smock is the longtime physician for Agape Boarding School, a Christian school that remains under scrutiny after five staffers were charged in September with assaulting students. The school is in Stockton, in Cedar County.

The Missouri Attorney General’s office last week filed eight felony charges against Smock in Cedar County, including four counts of statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy involving a child younger than 14; and one count of second-degree statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy. He also was charged with one count each of sexual misconduct involving a child younger than 15, fourth-degree molestation of a child younger than 17, and first-degree stalking.

Smock was also charged Dec. 23 in Greene County with second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age, court records show. According to a probable cause affidavit, this charge related to Smock's alleged grooming and sexual abuse of a 13-year-old boy at a rental home owned by the doctor in Springfield.

A phone message left Wednesday with Smock’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

Five other employees of the school were charged in September with a total of 13 third-degree felony assault counts.

