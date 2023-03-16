ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles County jury convicted a man this week for shooting an Amazon delivery driver in the back after the two argued over a disability parking spot outside a Target Store.

Jurors on Monday found Larry Thomlison, 70, guilty of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of driver Jaylen Walker, who was 21 at the time. Walker, who worked for an Amazon contractor, was paralyzed from the waist down.

The dispute began just before noon March 5, 2019, outside the Target at 3881 Mexico Road. Walker had illegally parked his delivery van in a disability-accessible parking spot and was talking to the driver of a different Amazon van.

Thomlison pulled out a cellphone to photograph the illegally parked delivery van, and posted the image to social media, according to court documents.

Thomlison, who was driving a car with a disabled permit placard, then confronted Walker about the parking spot and attempted to photograph him. Walker pushed the phone away and Thomlison punched Walker, charges say.

There was a tussle, and authorities said they ended up on the ground.

Thomlison then pulled the gun from his waistband and shot Walker.

Prosecutors presented surveillance recordings of the shooting, Thomlison's interviews with police and jail calls, among other evidence, in the more than weeklong trial that opened March 6.

Thomlison, who lived on Lost Meadow Court about a mile and a half from the shopping center, will be sentenced May 1 in the case.

“He showed clear reckless disregard for life,” St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said of the crimes in 2019. “Any responsible gun owner will tell you this is not OK.”

