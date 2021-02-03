Missouri graduate to share in invention profits under deal

Cholkar’s $1.4 million will come out of the $6.45 million that the university was set to receive over the next five years, after which they will share in future revenues, the newspaper reported.

The settlement also allows Mitra to share in future profits from the sale of the drug. The lawsuit said he had been paid $1.5 million for his work when it was filed in February 2019 and had the potential to earn $10 million more.

Mitra must pay some portion of his royalties to the university system, but those numbers were redacted. His attorney and the university declined to comment. An attorney for Cholkar did not respond to a request for comment.

The university claimed in its lawsuit that Mitra stole Cholkar’s work and put his own name on the patent application. Mitra issued a statement when the lawsuit was filed saying the invention was conceptualized and produced by himself and its rightful co-creators.

Mitra resigned from the university in 2019.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Kansas City Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0