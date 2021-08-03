Missouri governor pardons St. Louis couple who used guns to confront protesters on their street

Callahan said his investigation determined that the protesters were peaceful.

“There was no evidence that any of them had a weapon and no one I interviewed realized they had ventured onto a private enclave,” Callahan said in a news release after the McCloskeys pleaded guilty.

Mark McCloskey announced in May that he’s running for U.S. Senate as a Republican.

“They’re thrilled,” the couple’s attorney Joel Schwartz said Tuesday. “They want to put this episode of their lives behind them and focus on Mark’s campaign for senate. As Mark McCloskey has stated, if he faced the same situation again, he would conduct himself in the same manner, and he feels he’s been vindicated by the governor’s pardon.”

Ten other people were also pardoned Friday by the governor, a Republican.

Parson’s legal team has been working through a backlog of clemency requests for months.