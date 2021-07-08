Missouri governor doesn’t want door-to-door vaccine help

“We are all concerned about the spike in the delta virus but to try to mislead people like we are in crisis is totally misleading," Parson said. “We are not in a crisis mode in this state and we shouldn’t be right now."

Statewide, hospitalizations rose to 1,034 on Monday, up by nearly 60% from 648 one month earlier. In southwest Missouri, hospitalizations rose by nearly 124%, up to 387 from 173.

“We know there’s a vast number of people that is hesitant to take the vaccine," Parson said. "That is what we all should be working together trying to find a solution to get more vaccine in more people’s arms, not trying to force people to take it. Not trying to scare them into it. Just make sure that they understand the facts."

Jeffrey Zeints, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Thursday that the best people to promote vaccinations are “local trusted messengers” like doctors, faith leaders and community leaders, who may go door to door.