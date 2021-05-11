Mississippi says it awaits $600K repayment from Brett Favre

Reeves said Tuesday that no formal agreement was made then between Favre and the state for him to pay the money, nor has he been mandated by the state or federal government to do so.

“He’s under no obligation to do so other than him giving his word,” Reeves said.

Reeves said the case is now in the hands of the federal Office of the Inspector General, which will make a final determination about whether funds were misspent and whether they need to be paid back.

When federal officials make that decision, they could choose to take no action, or to ask Favre and others to pay money back, Reeves said. The state of Mississippi could be asked to repay the money from its general fund, or the feds could choose to withhold a percentage of Mississippi’s federal funding until the money is repaid.

Developments involving Favre Enterprises were first reported by Mississippi Today, a non-profit news organization that has been closely following the state welfare scandal and fallout.

Besides Favre, no other individuals mentioned in the audit have paid any welfare money back to the state or offered to do so, Reeves said.